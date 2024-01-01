$6,995+ tax & licensing
Sports Coupe
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW TIRES BRAKES- AUTO-TOYOTA POWERTRAIN Looking for a stylish and reliable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2014 Scion TC Sports Coupe! With its sleek design and powerful 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this car is sure to turn heads and provide a thrilling driving experience. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a 2014 Scion TC Sports Coupe. Visit us today and take it for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
