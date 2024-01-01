Menu
<p>NEW TIRES BRAKES- AUTO-TOYOTA POWERTRAIN Looking for a stylish and reliable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2014 Scion TC Sports Coupe! With its sleek design and powerful 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this car is sure to turn heads and provide a thrilling driving experience. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a 2014 Scion TC Sports Coupe. Visit us today and take it for a test drive!</p>

270,000 KM

Details Description Features

Sports Coupe

Sports Coupe

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

270,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTKJF5C72E3069571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

