VERY CLEAN 2500 CARGO VAN FOOR RACKS & SHELVING "Looking for a reliable pre-owned van that can handle all your transportation needs? Look no further than our 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 at Patterson Auto Sales! With its powerful 4.8L V8 FFV engine, this van is ready to take on any road with ease. Whether you're hauling cargo or passengers, this van has got you covered. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - come test drive the 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 today at Patterson Auto Sales!"

2015 Chevrolet Express

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Express

2500

2015 Chevrolet Express

2500

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCWGFFF4F1113957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN 2500 CARGO VAN FOOR RACKS & SHELVING "Looking for a reliable pre-owned van that can handle all your transportation needs? Look no further than our 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 at Patterson Auto Sales! With its powerful 4.8L V8 FFV engine, this van is ready to take on any road with ease. Whether you're hauling cargo or passengers, this van has got you covered. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - come test drive the 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 today at Patterson Auto Sales!"

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers

Power Options

Power Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2015 Chevrolet Express