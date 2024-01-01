$18,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Express
2500
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN 2500 CARGO VAN FOOR RACKS & SHELVING "Looking for a reliable pre-owned van that can handle all your transportation needs? Look no further than our 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 at Patterson Auto Sales! With its powerful 4.8L V8 FFV engine, this van is ready to take on any road with ease. Whether you're hauling cargo or passengers, this van has got you covered. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - come test drive the 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 today at Patterson Auto Sales!"
