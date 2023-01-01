$10,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9573979
- Stock #: FD194257
- VIN: 1C4NJPAA0FD194257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5 SPEED STANDARD - LOW MILEAGE - EXTRA RIMSPrices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
• Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control • Tachometer • Rear Window Defog...
