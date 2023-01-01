2015 Jeep Patriot

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9573979

9573979 Stock #: FD194257

FD194257 VIN: 1C4NJPAA0FD194257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Brakes • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control • Tachometer • Rear Window Defog...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.