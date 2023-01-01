Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

110,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2015 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9573979
  • Stock #: FD194257
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAA0FD194257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 SPEED STANDARD - LOW MILEAGE - EXTRA RIMS

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Brakes  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control  • Tachometer  • Rear Window Defog...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

