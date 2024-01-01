$10,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
1.8 T
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
1.8 T
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Uni
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TWO-TONE SEATS - MOONROOF - NAVIGATION - AUTO
Looking for a stylish and reliable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2015 Volkswagen Beetle at Patterson Auto Sales! This car is equipped with a powerful 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride. With its iconic design and top-notch performance, the Volkswagen Beetle is the perfect choice for any car enthusiast. Don't miss out on this amazing deal, visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000