<p>TWO-TONE SEATS - MOONROOF - NAVIGATION - AUTO</p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2015 Volkswagen Beetle at Patterson Auto Sales! This car is equipped with a powerful 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride. With its iconic design and top-notch performance, the Volkswagen Beetle is the perfect choice for any car enthusiast. Don't miss out on this amazing deal, visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!</p>

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

194,000 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8 T

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

1.8 T

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWJ07AT2FM636508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Uni
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TWO-TONE SEATS - MOONROOF - NAVIGATION - AUTO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Interval wipers

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

