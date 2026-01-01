$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200
S
2016 Chrysler 200
S
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash your drive with the 2016 Chrysler 200 Swhere style meets performance. Slide into luxurious leather seating and experience the power of a 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel engine, delivering smooth acceleration and impressive efficiency. This pre-owned gem combines sophisticated design with modern features, making every journey a pleasure. Discover your next ride at Patterson Auto Sales. Drive home confidence, comfort, and class today.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
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613-473-4000