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Unleash your drive with the 2016 Chrysler 200 Swhere style meets performance. Slide into luxurious leather seating and experience the power of a 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel engine, delivering smooth acceleration and impressive efficiency. This pre-owned gem combines sophisticated design with modern features, making every journey a pleasure. Discover your next ride at Patterson Auto Sales. Drive home confidence, comfort, and class today.

2016 Chrysler 200

111,619 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chrysler 200

S

Watch This Vehicle
14521488

2016 Chrysler 200

S

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

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Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,619KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCBG7GN184130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash your drive with the 2016 Chrysler 200 Swhere style meets performance. Slide into luxurious leather seating and experience the power of a 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel engine, delivering smooth acceleration and impressive efficiency. This pre-owned gem combines sophisticated design with modern features, making every journey a pleasure. Discover your next ride at Patterson Auto Sales. Drive home confidence, comfort, and class today.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

UConnect
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
satellite_radio
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
backup_camera
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Front_Heated_Seat
Heated_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Hands_Free_Phone
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
AM_FM_Stereo
Push_Button_Start
Fog_Lamps
Front_Cooled_Seat
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Navigation_Aid
Driver_Power_Seat
Bucket_Seats
Dual_Zone_Climate_Ctrl
Floor_Console
Engine_Immobilizer
Message_Centre
Air_w_Climate_Control
Digital_Clock
Blind_Spot_Detection
Folding_Split_Rr_Seats
Former_Daily_Rental

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

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613-473-4000

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Chrysler 200