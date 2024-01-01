Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - EXTRA TIRES INCL.</p><p>Attention all SUV lovers! Get ready to hit the road with the 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring, now available at our dealership. This pre-owned gem is equipped with a powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, providing you with a smooth and efficient ride every time. With its sleek design and spacious interior, you'll be turning heads and enjoying every moment behind the wheel. Don't wait any longer, come in and test drive the 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring at Patterson Auto Sales today!</p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11145196
  2. 11145196
  3. 11145196
  4. 11145196
  5. 11145196
  6. 11145196
  7. 11145196
  8. 11145196
  9. 11145196
  10. 11145196
  11. 11145196
  12. 11145196
  13. 11145196
  14. 11145196
  15. 11145196
  16. 11145196
  17. 11145196
  18. 11145196
  19. 11145196
  20. 11145196
  21. 11145196
  22. 11145196
  23. 11145196
  24. 11145196
  25. 11145196
  26. 11145196
  27. 11145196
  28. 11145196
  29. 11145196
  30. 11145196
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
208,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY2G0798543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - EXTRA TIRES INCL.

Attention all SUV lovers! Get ready to hit the road with the 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring, now available at our dealership. This pre-owned gem is equipped with a powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, providing you with a smooth and efficient ride every time. With its sleek design and spacious interior, you'll be turning heads and enjoying every moment behind the wheel. Don't wait any longer, come in and test drive the 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring at Patterson Auto Sales today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Madoc, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 148,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328xi for sale in Madoc, ON
2009 BMW 3 Series 328xi 165,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 RWD XLT for sale in Madoc, ON
2018 Ford F-150 RWD XLT 229,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5