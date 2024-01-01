Menu
<p>SUNROOF-BACK UP CAM-HEATED SEATS-AUTOMATIC "Attention all car shoppers! Are you in the market for a reliable and stylish vehicle? Look no further than this pre-owned 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 at Patterson Auto Sales. With a powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this car is ready to hit the road with you. Whether you're commuting to work or going on a weekend adventure, the Nissan Altima will get you there smoothly and efficiently. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-quality vehicle at a great price. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales and take this 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 for a test drive today!"</p>

2016 Nissan Altima

140,511 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima

2.5

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP5GN317672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 317672
  • Mileage 140,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Nissan Altima