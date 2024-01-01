$10,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 317672
- Mileage 140,511 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF-BACK UP CAM-HEATED SEATS-AUTOMATIC "Attention all car shoppers! Are you in the market for a reliable and stylish vehicle? Look no further than this pre-owned 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 at Patterson Auto Sales. With a powerful 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this car is ready to hit the road with you. Whether you're commuting to work or going on a weekend adventure, the Nissan Altima will get you there smoothly and efficiently. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-quality vehicle at a great price. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales and take this 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 for a test drive today!"
