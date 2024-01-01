Menu
LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM-6.7 GAS "Get ready to conquer the roads with the 2016 RAM 2500 Laramie SWB, now available at our dealership! This pre-owned truck is the ultimate combination of power and luxury. With its sleek leather seating and a robust 6.7L L6 engine, you'll feel like royalty behind the wheel. Don't miss out on this incredible deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come in today and experience the thrill of driving a RAM 2500 Laramie SWB for yourself!"

2016 RAM 2500

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 2500

Laramie SWB

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie SWB

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5FJ1GG205095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM-6.7 GAS "Get ready to conquer the roads with the 2016 RAM 2500 Laramie SWB, now available at our dealership! This pre-owned truck is the ultimate combination of power and luxury. With its sleek leather seating and a robust 6.7L L6 engine, you'll feel like royalty behind the wheel. Don't miss out on this incredible deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come in today and experience the thrill of driving a RAM 2500 Laramie SWB for yourself!"

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Voice Recognition

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor Console

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 RAM 2500