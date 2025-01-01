Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS - LEATHER - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem offers a sophisticated driving experience with its powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, ensuring smooth and efficient performance on every journey. Slide into the plush leather seating and feel the elegance and comfort that only Chrysler can provide. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a family road trip, the Pacifica Touring-L Plus delivers versatility and style. Elevate your driving experience today with this exceptional vehicle. Visit us to test drive your future today!

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Watch This Vehicle
13319654

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 13319654
  2. 13319654
  3. 13319654
  4. 13319654
  5. 13319654
  6. 13319654
  7. 13319654
  8. 13319654
  9. 13319654
  10. 13319654
  11. 13319654
  12. 13319654
  13. 13319654
  14. 13319654
  15. 13319654
  16. 13319654
  17. 13319654
  18. 13319654
  19. 13319654
  20. 13319654
  21. 13319654
  22. 13319654
  23. 13319654
  24. 13319654
  25. 13319654
  26. 13319654
  27. 13319654
  28. 13319654
  29. 13319654
  30. 13319654
  31. 13319654
  32. 13319654
  33. 13319654
  34. 13319654
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG2HR500818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 500818
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS - LEATHER - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of luxury and practicality with the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem offers a sophisticated driving experience with its powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, ensuring smooth and efficient performance on every journey. Slide into the plush leather seating and feel the elegance and comfort that only Chrysler can provide. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a family road trip, the Pacifica Touring-L Plus delivers versatility and style. Elevate your driving experience today with this exceptional vehicle. Visit us to test drive your future today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
backup_camera
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Front_Heated_Seat
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Voice_Recognition
Driver_Power_Seat
Dual_Power_Seats
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf S for sale in Madoc, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf S 183,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport for sale in Madoc, ON
2015 Jeep Renegade Sport 86,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 77,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Chrysler Pacifica