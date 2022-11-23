Menu
2017 Kia Forte

182,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

LX 2.0L

Location

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

182,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9356293
  • Stock #: HE074056
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A70HE074056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Clear White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

