2017 Nissan Titan

72,000 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan

XD Platinum Reserve 4X4

2017 Nissan Titan

XD Platinum Reserve 4X4

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9326188
  • Stock #: HN509728
  • VIN: 1N6AA1F40HN509728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLATINUM RESERVE - LEATHER HEATED - BACKUP CAM

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

