$15,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM-HANDS FREE Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than this 2018 Ford Escape SE at Patterson Auto Sales! With its sleek design and powerful 1.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this pre-owned vehicle is sure to turn heads on the road. Plus, with our dealership's seal of approval, you can trust that this Ford Escape is in top-notch condition. Don't miss out on this amazing deal - visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000