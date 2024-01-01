Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LANE ASSIST-BACK UP CAM-AWD-HEATED SEATS Attention all SUV enthusiasts! Get ready to hit the road in style with our pre-owned 2020 Chevrolet Equinox! This beauty is equipped with a powerful 1.5L L4 DIR DOHC 16V TURBO engine, giving you the perfect combination of performance and fuel efficiency. Whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a cross-country adventure, this SUV has got you covered. Don't miss your chance to own this top-of-the-line vehicle at Patterson Auto Sales. Hurry in before it's gone!</p>

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11255309
  2. 11255309
  3. 11255309
  4. 11255309
  5. 11255309
  6. 11255309
  7. 11255309
  8. 11255309
  9. 11255309
  10. 11255309
  11. 11255309
  12. 11255309
  13. 11255309
  14. 11255309
  15. 11255309
  16. 11255309
  17. 11255309
  18. 11255309
  19. 11255309
  20. 11255309
  21. 11255309
  22. 11255309
  23. 11255309
  24. 11255309
  25. 11255309
  26. 11255309
  27. 11255309
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
181,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXSEV2L6199118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LANE ASSIST-BACK UP CAM-AWD-HEATED SEATS Attention all SUV enthusiasts! Get ready to hit the road in style with our pre-owned 2020 Chevrolet Equinox! This beauty is equipped with a powerful 1.5L L4 DIR DOHC 16V TURBO engine, giving you the perfect combination of performance and fuel efficiency. Whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a cross-country adventure, this SUV has got you covered. Don't miss your chance to own this top-of-the-line vehicle at Patterson Auto Sales. Hurry in before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Lane Change Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in Madoc, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox 181,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX for sale in Madoc, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX 123,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Madoc, ON
2014 Ford Fusion SE 210,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox