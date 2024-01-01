$16,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LANE ASSIST-BACK UP CAM-AWD-HEATED SEATS Attention all SUV enthusiasts! Get ready to hit the road in style with our pre-owned 2020 Chevrolet Equinox! This beauty is equipped with a powerful 1.5L L4 DIR DOHC 16V TURBO engine, giving you the perfect combination of performance and fuel efficiency. Whether you're cruising through the city or embarking on a cross-country adventure, this SUV has got you covered. Don't miss your chance to own this top-of-the-line vehicle at Patterson Auto Sales. Hurry in before it's gone!
Patterson Auto Sales
