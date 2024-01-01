Menu
Account
Sign In
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Overhead console, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2020 Acura RDX

37,169 KM

Details Description

$34,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Acura RDX

Tech | Low KM | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Acura RDX

Tech | Low KM | No Accidents

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 11210201
  2. 11210201
Contact Seller
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$34,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,169KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H39LL809578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Overhead console, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents for sale in Maple, ON
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents 60,084 KM $35,289 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura RDX Tech | 7 Year Warranty | Apple Carplay for sale in Maple, ON
2020 Acura RDX Tech | 7 Year Warranty | Apple Carplay 95,446 KM $29,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec |7 Year Warranty |New brakes and tires for sale in Maple, ON
2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec |7 Year Warranty |New brakes and tires 73,395 KM $30,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,288

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2020 Acura RDX