2021 Nissan Qashqai

18,792 KM

$29,949

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai

2021 Nissan Qashqai

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

18,792KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1BW9MW452869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M23Q080A
  • Mileage 18,792 KM

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

