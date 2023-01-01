2023 Nissan Maxima

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 3,241 KM
Vehicle Description
[DEMO MODEL] [CLEAN CARFAX] [NO ACCIDENTS] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED]
This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program.
Priced to bring you the BEST value!
All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by:
30 Days/2000 Km Comprehensive
90 Days/6000 Km Powertrain Warranty
Maple Nissans In House 7 Days/500 Km Exchange Policy
Factory backed Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty includes:
24 Hour Roadside Assistance for 72 Months/120,000Km
72 Months/120,000Km Limited Warranty
169-point inspection
$0 Down Financing available. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms!
All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned with Nissan OEM parts by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles.
ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME! We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive!
WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group; Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
