Menu
Account
Sign In
[DEMO MODEL] [CLEAN CARFAX] [NO ACCIDENTS] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. Priced to bring you the BEST value! All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by: 30 Days/2000 Km Comprehensive 90 Days/6000 Km Powertrain Warranty Maple Nissans In House 7 Days/500 Km Exchange Policy Factory backed Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty includes: 24 Hour Roadside Assistance for 72 Months/120,000Km 72 Months/120,000Km Limited Warranty 169-point inspection $0 Down Financing available. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned with Nissan OEM parts by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME! We will buy your car, even if you dont buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group; Ontarios Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

2023 Nissan Maxima

3,241 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Maxima

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Maxima

Platinum

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

  1. 10755857
  2. 10755857
  3. 10755857
  4. 10755857
  5. 10755857
  6. 10755857
  7. 10755857
  8. 10755857
  9. 10755857
  10. 10755857
  11. 10755857
  12. 10755857
  13. 10755857
  14. 10755857
  15. 10755857
  16. 10755857
  17. 10755857
  18. 10755857
  19. 10755857
  20. 10755857
  21. 10755857
  22. 10755857
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
3,241KM
Used
VIN 1N4AA6FV8PC510201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,241 KM

Vehicle Description

[DEMO MODEL] [CLEAN CARFAX] [NO ACCIDENTS] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED]

This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program.

Priced to bring you the BEST value!

All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by:
30 Days/2000 Km Comprehensive
90 Days/6000 Km Powertrain Warranty
Maple Nissans In House 7 Days/500 Km Exchange Policy

Factory backed Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty includes:
24 Hour Roadside Assistance for 72 Months/120,000Km
72 Months/120,000Km Limited Warranty
169-point inspection

$0 Down Financing available. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms!

All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned with Nissan OEM parts by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles.

ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME! We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive!

WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group; Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Maxima Platinum for sale in Maple, ON
2023 Nissan Maxima Platinum 3,241 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV|Blind Spot|AppleCarPlay|Remote Start|Rear Sonar for sale in Maple, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks SV|Blind Spot|AppleCarPlay|Remote Start|Rear Sonar 20,787 KM $23,994 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Murano SL AWD|Navi|Blind Spot|Apple CarPlay|360 Camera for sale in Maple, ON
2019 Nissan Murano SL AWD|Navi|Blind Spot|Apple CarPlay|360 Camera 40,798 KM $29,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Nissan

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Call Dealer

905-417-XXXX

(click to show)

905-417-7211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Maxima