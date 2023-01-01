$37,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru WRX
Location
Maple Nissan
100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
905-417-7211
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
6,797KM
Used
VIN JF1VBAA66P9807885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # M23Q081A
- Mileage 6,797 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
