$29,900+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Corvette
DRAGON ROADSTER KIT
2010 Chevrolet Corvette
DRAGON ROADSTER KIT
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 DRAGON ROADSTER KIT, POWERED BY A C5 CORVRTTE 5.7 L, 6 SPEED MANUAL, COMPLETE C5 DRIVE LINE, SUSPENSION, BRAKES, ETC. CUSTOM ALLUMINUM CHASSIS, FRESH ENGINE REBUILD, INCLUDES HEADERS, CAM SHAFT...VERY FAST AND LIGHT! OPTIONAL ADD ON FRONT AND REAR FENDERS, OR GO OPEN WHEEL! STREET LEGAL, FUN MONSTER! PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS FURTHER! THANK YOU
Vehicle Features
Exterior
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