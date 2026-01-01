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<p>2010 DRAGON ROADSTER KIT, POWERED BY A C5 CORVRTTE 5.7 L, 6 SPEED MANUAL, COMPLETE C5 DRIVE LINE, SUSPENSION, BRAKES, ETC.  CUSTOM ALLUMINUM CHASSIS, FRESH ENGINE REBUILD, INCLUDES HEADERS, CAM SHAFT...VERY FAST AND LIGHT!  OPTIONAL ADD ON FRONT AND REAR FENDERS, OR GO OPEN WHEEL! STREET LEGAL, FUN MONSTER!  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS FURTHER!  THANK YOU</p>

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

100 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

DRAGON ROADSTER KIT

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14020464

2010 Chevrolet Corvette

DRAGON ROADSTER KIT

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1777573350
  2. 1777573370
  3. 1777573388
  4. 1777573409
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
100KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 DRAGON ROADSTER KIT, POWERED BY A C5 CORVRTTE 5.7 L, 6 SPEED MANUAL, COMPLETE C5 DRIVE LINE, SUSPENSION, BRAKES, ETC.  CUSTOM ALLUMINUM CHASSIS, FRESH ENGINE REBUILD, INCLUDES HEADERS, CAM SHAFT...VERY FAST AND LIGHT!  OPTIONAL ADD ON FRONT AND REAR FENDERS, OR GO OPEN WHEEL! STREET LEGAL, FUN MONSTER!  PLEASE CALL TO DISCUSS FURTHER!  THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
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$29,900

+ taxes & licensing>

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2010 Chevrolet Corvette