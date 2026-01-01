$15,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350/No Accident/One Owner/Low KMs!!
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350/No Accident/One Owner/Low KMs!!
Location
Weilai Automotive Inc
4496 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
(289) 204-6368
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
116,507KM
VIN WDDKJ8JB0DF219814
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 116,507 KM
Vehicle Description
4MATIC All-Wheel Drive | 302 HP V6 Engine | Premium ARTICO Leather Interior | COMAND Navigation System | PRE-SAFE Safety System | Low credit? No credit? Established Credit? We accept ALL!!! - Contact Us Today!Test Drive the 2013 MERCEDES-BENZ E-Class E350 4Matic Today! This elegant luxury sedan offers the perfect blend of sophisticated design, robust performance, and advanced safety. Engineered for the Canadian climate with its highly capable 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, the E350 delivers a smooth and confident driving experience whether you are commuting in the city or taking a long highway journey. This is a highly sought-after vehicle known for its outstanding build quality and premium comfort, making it a spectacular value for discerning drivers.
Performance:
Engine: 3.5L DOHC V6 Direct Injection
Horsepower: 302 hp
Torque: 273 lb-ft
Transmission: 7-speed automatic
Drivetrain: 4MATIC AWD
Exterior:
17-inch alloy wheels
Power tilt and sliding glass sunroof
LED daytime running lights
Heated power-folding side mirrors
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Interior:
14-way power-adjustable heated front seats with memory
ARTICO leather upholstery
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Burl Walnut wood trim
Auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors
Technology:
COMAND infotainment system with 7-inch high-resolution display
DVD navigation system
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
SiriusXM satellite radio capability
USB and auxiliary audio inputs
Safety:
PRE-SAFE predictive occupant-protection system
ATTENTION ASSIST drowsiness monitor
9 airbags including driver knee airbag
Electronic Stability Program
4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System with Brake Assist
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 11.0 L/100 km
Highway: 7.0 L/100 km!
This exceptional luxury sedan is part of our hot inventory and will not be available for long. Premium all-wheel-drive vehicles with this level of sophistication are in extremely high demand right now. Call us or visit Weilai Automotive Inc. in Markham today to secure your VIP test drive before another lucky buyer drives it home!
FINANCINGAt Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORTWe believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOWWe welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 289-204-6368 or emailing us at salesmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Performance:
Engine: 3.5L DOHC V6 Direct Injection
Horsepower: 302 hp
Torque: 273 lb-ft
Transmission: 7-speed automatic
Drivetrain: 4MATIC AWD
Exterior:
17-inch alloy wheels
Power tilt and sliding glass sunroof
LED daytime running lights
Heated power-folding side mirrors
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Interior:
14-way power-adjustable heated front seats with memory
ARTICO leather upholstery
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Burl Walnut wood trim
Auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors
Technology:
COMAND infotainment system with 7-inch high-resolution display
DVD navigation system
Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
SiriusXM satellite radio capability
USB and auxiliary audio inputs
Safety:
PRE-SAFE predictive occupant-protection system
ATTENTION ASSIST drowsiness monitor
9 airbags including driver knee airbag
Electronic Stability Program
4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System with Brake Assist
Approximate Fuel Efficiency:
City: 11.0 L/100 km
Highway: 7.0 L/100 km!
This exceptional luxury sedan is part of our hot inventory and will not be available for long. Premium all-wheel-drive vehicles with this level of sophistication are in extremely high demand right now. Call us or visit Weilai Automotive Inc. in Markham today to secure your VIP test drive before another lucky buyer drives it home!
FINANCINGAt Weilai Automotive Inc., we're all about giving everyone a fair shot at owning a quality vehicle, no matter their credit history. Whether you're grappling with credit challenges or have a stellar credit record, we have financing options that cater to you. Your specific financing terms will depend on various factors, including your credit rating. For a personalized finance consultation, a signed consent form is needed. Reach out to schedule your appointment today.
WEILAI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM:*Full Detailing Package
Comprehensive Certification Package
Safety Certification
Financing Available
Extended Warranty Available
Available for only $899
*Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program includes: Full interior detailing, full exterior detailing, meticulous vehicle reconditioning. A comprehensive 60-point safety inspection with additional standards. For example, tire and brake treads must be a minimum of 3.5 mm which is 233% of the Ontario standard of 1.5 mm. Access to a large network of lenders to give you the best approval guaranteed. Option to extend the warranty for up to an additional 6 years for an additional fee.
CARFAX REPORTWe believe in full transparency. All vehicles come with a FREE Carfax report. Please visit our listing on weilaiauto.ca or autotrader.ca to obtain your free Carfax report.
CONTACT NOWWe welcome customers from all over the GTA, including Markham, Scarborough, Barrie, Stouffville, Toronto, Richmond Hill, East Gwillimbury, Aurora, North York, East York, Whitby, Brampton, and the surrounding area. Ready to take the next step? Book an appointment, get more info, or get in touch by calling 289-204-6368 or emailing us at salesmanagers@weilaiauto.ca.
FEE DISCLOSURE: Price does not include safety certification, HST, or licensing fees. Safety certification available, see the Weilai Certified Pre-Owned Program for details.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE ONLY: Pricing is based on financing. The listed price includes a $1,000 finance rebate. Choosing an alternative payment method may disqualify this rebate.
VEHICLE CONDITION: The vehicle has been inspected and reconditioned to a premium pre-owned condition and is ready to be test-driven. However, to comply with OMVIC's disclosure requirements, please note that this unit is not currently drivable and not certified until it undergoes safety certification.
DISCLAIMERS: Please note that these details are based on the typical specifications for a given year, make, and model, and actual features may vary for the specific VIN provided. The descriptions above and the contents on this vehicle detail page are generated using AI and VIN decoders, which may contain inaccuracies. They are intended for reference only and may not be entirely reliable. Always check the vehicle's actual specifications and refer to the owner's manual for the most precise and up-to-date information. While Weilai Automotive Inc. strives to provide accurate information, we will not be responsible for any mistakes made on this page.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Weilai Automotive Inc
Markham Location
4496 Hwy 7, Markham, ON L3R 1M3
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$15,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Weilai Automotive Inc
(289) 204-6368
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class