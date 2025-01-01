$179,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 Cabriolet
2022 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 Cabriolet
Location
SLT Automobiles
29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
905-201-0054
Certified
$179,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CARRERA WHITE
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 6,448 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4 CABRIOLET WITH ONLY 6684 ORGINALKMS'S!! CARRERA WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, BLACK ROOF. SPORT PACKAGE (PDK), SPORT EXHAUST, TAILIPIPES IN BLK, PTV PLUS, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE, 20"/21" CARRERA S WHEELS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, TACH DIAL IN RACING YELLOW, SEAT VENTILATION, SPORT SEATS PLUS (4-WAY), SPORT CHRONO CLOCK IN RACING YELLOW, SEAT BELTS IN RACING YELLOW, GT SPORT STEERING WHEEL IN LEATHER, YELLOW CALIPERS AND INCLUDES ALL LUXURY OPTIONS! LIKE NEW, MUST SEE! PLEASE CALL, THANK YOU.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From SLT Automobiles
Email SLT Automobiles
SLT Automobiles
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-201-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-201-0054