Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4 CABRIOLET WITH ONLY 6684 ORGINALKMSS!!  CARRERA WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, BLACK ROOF.  SPORT PACKAGE (PDK), SPORT EXHAUST, TAILIPIPES IN BLK, PTV PLUS, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE, 20/21 CARRERA S WHEELS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, TACH DIAL IN RACING YELLOW, SEAT VENTILATION, SPORT SEATS PLUS (4-WAY), SPORT CHRONO CLOCK IN RACING YELLOW, SEAT BELTS IN RACING YELLOW, GT SPORT STEERING WHEEL IN LEATHER, YELLOW CALIPERS AND INCLUDES ALL LUXURY OPTIONS!  LIKE NEW, MUST SEE! PLEASE CALL, THANK YOU. </p>

2022 Porsche 911

6,448 KM

Details Description

$179,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Cabriolet

Watch This Vehicle
12695238

2022 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Cabriolet

Location

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5

905-201-0054

  1. 1751043825
  2. 1751043851
  3. 1751043956
  4. 1751043979
  5. 1751044006
  6. 1751044035
  7. 1751044065
  8. 1751044093
  9. 1751044120
  10. 1751044171
  11. 1751044209
  12. 1751044243
  13. 1751044398
  14. 1751044429
  15. 1751044464
  16. 1751044497
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$179,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,448KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CA2A92NS236776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CARRERA WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 6,448 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4 CABRIOLET WITH ONLY 6684 ORGINALKMS'S!!  CARRERA WHITE WITH BLACK LEATHER INT, BLACK ROOF.  SPORT PACKAGE (PDK), SPORT EXHAUST, TAILIPIPES IN BLK, PTV PLUS, SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE, 20"/21" CARRERA S WHEELS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, TACH DIAL IN RACING YELLOW, SEAT VENTILATION, SPORT SEATS PLUS (4-WAY), SPORT CHRONO CLOCK IN RACING YELLOW, SEAT BELTS IN RACING YELLOW, GT SPORT STEERING WHEEL IN LEATHER, YELLOW CALIPERS AND INCLUDES ALL LUXURY OPTIONS!  LIKE NEW, MUST SEE! PLEASE CALL, THANK YOU. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SLT Automobiles

Used 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet for sale in Markham, ON
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet 6,448 KM $179,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo S90 Momentum for sale in Markham, ON
2018 Volvo S90 Momentum 217,277 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Z51 CONVERTIBLE for sale in Markham, ON
2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Z51 CONVERTIBLE 27,100 KM $89,900 + tax & lic

Email SLT Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SLT Automobiles

SLT Automobiles

29 Laidlaw Boulevard, Markham, ON L3P 1W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-201-XXXX

(click to show)

905-201-0054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$179,900

+ taxes & licensing>

SLT Automobiles

905-201-0054

2022 Porsche 911