2016 Ford F-150
Lariat
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
143,500KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EF0GFD23396
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT0638A
- Mileage 143,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, SYNC, WiFi 4G!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
One of the best selling vehicles in the world, the full-size 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck's subtle style updates, upgraded trim levels, plenty of cab and bed options and a superior engine and handling are all trademarks of the iconic Ford F-150 truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 143,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, Sync, Wifi 4g, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF0GFD23396.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
REAR VIEW CAMERA W/DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Leather-trimmed bucket seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Sync
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SYNC 3
Exterior parking camera rear
Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Wifi 4G
CD-MP3 decoder
Bluetooth. Rear View Camera
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster
18" Machined-Aluminum Wheels
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2016 Ford F-150