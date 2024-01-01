Menu
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

This stylish, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata has a spacious interior with road-trip-worthy seats, a long list of standard features, and a smooth ride. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. Its a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonatas excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 146,403 kms. Its v8s in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonatas trim level is GL. Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 inch touchscreen with a backup camera, heated front seats, and 17 inch alloy wheels are just a few of the features on the well appointed GL trim. It offers an outstanding value in a car with a modern, refined look inside and out. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

146,403 KM

GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

705-540-8015

  • Exterior Colour V8s
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24TC36A
  • Mileage 146,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

This stylish, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata has a spacious interior with road-trip-worthy seats, a long list of standard features, and a smooth ride. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. This sedan has 146,403 kms. It's v8s in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is GL. Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 inch touchscreen with a backup camera, heated front seats, and 17 inch alloy wheels are just a few of the features on the well appointed GL trim. It offers an outstanding value in a car with a modern, refined look inside and out. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth seating surfaces

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Exterior parking camera rear
16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

