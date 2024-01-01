$37,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Bed Cover | Running Boards | SXM
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Bed Cover | Running Boards | SXM
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
113,137KM
Used
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5HX013777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24KO38A
- Mileage 113,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38625 - Our Price is just $37500!
A truck that handles and drives like a sports car, with excellent quality build and finish. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 113,137 kms. It's blazing blue pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Front Center Armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle Ratio: 3.91
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front wheel independent suspension
LED daytime running lamps
Bumpers: body-color
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Smart key w/push button start
Fabric Seat Trim (FD)
Radio: Entune Premium w/AM/FM/CD/Nav/App Suite
120V/400W Deck Mounted AC Power
Wide Angle Front Fog Lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2017 Toyota Tacoma