2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ 1LZ
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ 1LZ
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,000KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKSECXJG226151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel!
This dependable Chevy Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always arrive in style. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,000 kms. It's graphite metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, a spray in bed liner, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, signature LED lighting plus it also comes with power heated front seats and power folding exterior mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
universal home remote
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Heavy Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Speed-Sensing Steering
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome grille surround
Front fog lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Locking Tailgate
deep-tinted glass
Front chrome bumper
Rear chrome bumper
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Remote Locking Tailgate
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
HD Radio
6 Speaker Audio System
Streaming Audio
Windows
Power sliding rear window
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Trailering Package
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
3.08 rear axle ratio
Chrome Mirror Caps
Front wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat
Bumpers: chrome
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror
EZ-lift tailgate
Exterior parking camera rear
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
SiriusXM
EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls
Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential
Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up)
Single Slot CD/MP3 Player
Power Windows w/Driver Express Up
Bluetooth® For Phone
110-Volt AC Power Outlet
Chevrolet w/4G LTE
Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors
OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable
Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps
Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen
4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
Teen Driver Technology
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Chevrolet Connected Access
LED Taillamps w/Signature
Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Bright-Machined Aluminum
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500