2018 Ford EcoSport
SES AWD - Bluetooth
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
84,253KM
Used
VIN MAJ6P1CL2JC211210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24RG20A
- Mileage 84,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
With one of the roomiest interiors in its class, driving in this Ford EcoSport is a care-free experience. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear seats in its class, this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Its ready for whatever road trip you have in store, with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size, this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youre headed, the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This SUV has 84,253 kms. It's bl in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our EcoSport's trim level is SES AWD. The SES trim adds some extra performance and features to this sporty crossover. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with wireless streaming audio, 2 USB ports, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, body-color bumpers, automatic halogen headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1CL2JC211210.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Axle ratio: 3.51
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
SYNC CONNECT
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
PARTIAL LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED BUCKET SEATS
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
Wheels: 17" Premium Tarnished Dark
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
