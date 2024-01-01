$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
104,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EG6JFE27749
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T983A
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 104,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG6JFE27749.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Leather-trimmed bucket seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SYNC 3
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Smart device integration: AppLink
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster
18" Machined-Aluminum Wheels
2018 Ford F-150