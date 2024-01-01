Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!</b><br> <br> Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford! <br> <br> The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 40,948 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG5JFD63277 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG5JFD63277</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location. <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Sync
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System
Compressor: Not Available

2018 Ford F-150