$12,978+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Micra
S - Power Windows
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$12,978
+ taxes & licensing
141,049KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP6JL246284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24VN10A
- Mileage 141,049 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Windows!
Compare at $13367 - Our Price is just $12978!
With a stylish new interior, loads of safety tech and a small yet distinct shape, this Nissan Micra is appealing to all ages and driver types. This 2018 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The Nissan Micra has matured into a muscular, capable little subcompact with an excellent on road behavior and more than enough grunt for its size. Restyled to look aggressively appealing, with a new modern interior and loads of safety and entertainment tech, this brand new Micra is sure to take over the market with its through the roof value and sporty driving dynamics.This hatchback has 141,049 kms. It's fresh powder in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Micra's trim level is S. This sporty Nissan Micra sub compact is easily one of the best in its class. Options include auto-off headlights, speed compensated volume controlled sound system, front bucket seats, front and rear cup holders, remote mechanical fuel release, delayed accessory power, a full cloth headliner and cloth seat trim and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Speed Control
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
2 Speakers
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
15" steel wheels w/covers
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
