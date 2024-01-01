$20,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT Clean Unit | Heated Steering Wheel | BT
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT Clean Unit | Heated Steering Wheel | BT
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
106,914KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF7LU983091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U257AA
- Mileage 106,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $20600 - Our Price is just $20000!
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 106,914 kms. It's ceramic metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred IVT. This Preferred Elantra brings you into the comforts and tech you expect of a new car with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, 7 inch touchscreen, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chrome front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Chrome Grille.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2020 Hyundai Elantra