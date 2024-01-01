$37,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
30,967KM
Used
VIN 5LMCJ2D91LUL14695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,967 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Navigation!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.81 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
14 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
SYNC 3
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Collision Mitigation
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Luxury Leather Heated Comfort Seats
Power moonroof: Panoramic Vista Roof
Radio: Revel Audio System w/HD Radio & MP3
4G Wi-Fi
Wheels: 19" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
2020 Lincoln Corsair