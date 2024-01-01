Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Navigation!</b><br> <br> Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford! <br> <br> Compare at $38620 - Our Price is just $37495! <br> <br> Elevate your time on the road with exhilarating performance, expressive design, and extraordinary technology. This 2020 Lincoln Corsair is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>This 2020 Lincoln Corsair was designed to be an evolution of luxury. Taking the comfort and technology that we all expect from Lincoln and adding thrilling driving dynamics and family friendly functionality. For the next step in luxury compact SUVs, this intuitive, thrilling, and comforting Corsair is an easy choice.This low mileage SUV has just 30,967 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Corsairs trim level is Reserve. The interior style and safety features are out of this world with Wollsdorf leather steering wheel, hands-free entry, heated seats, interior ambient lighting, memory settings for driver, remote start, and Lincoln Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist. For that classic Lincoln style, this SUV comes equipped with dual chrome exhaust tips, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior cladding and window trim, heated power side mirrors with power folding, chrome grille, power liftgate, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and highbeams, and perimeter and approach lights. Stay connected with Lincoln premium audio, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi, and navigation with an 8 inch touchscreen. This Reserve trim takes it even farther with Sunroof, side mirror turn signals, front fog lamps, Revel premium audio, leather seats, and genuine wood trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Led Lights. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ2D91LUL14695 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ2D91LUL14695</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location. <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2020 Lincoln Corsair

30,967 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Contact Seller

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
30,967KM
Used
VIN 5LMCJ2D91LUL14695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,967 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.81 Axle Ratio

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
14 Speakers

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
SYNC 3
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Collision Mitigation
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Luxury Leather Heated Comfort Seats
Power moonroof: Panoramic Vista Roof
Radio: Revel Audio System w/HD Radio & MP3
4G Wi-Fi
Wheels: 19" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2020 Lincoln Corsair