$41,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec AWD Blacked Out | Paddle Shifters | Cooled Seats
2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec AWD Blacked Out | Paddle Shifters | Cooled Seats
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
54,214KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H60ML802904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U234AA
- Mileage 54,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio!
Compare at $42230 - Our Price is just $41000!
This 2021 Acura RDX is sharper, sleeker, and cleaner, arguably one of the best new crossovers. This 2021 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2021 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura lineup, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Styled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, it is a bold statement piece.This SUV has 54,214 kms. It's majestic black pearl in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RDX's trim level is A-Spec AWD. This A-Spec RDX is full of amazing style and comfort upgrades like air cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, A-Spec exclusive wheels, fog lights, power folding side mirrors, metal sport pedals, and a 3D premium entertainment system. This RDX is packed with premium features like power moonroof, driver memory settings, heated seats, power liftgate, 7 inch multi information display, remote start, keyless access, navigation, 10 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, and Wi-Fi. You also get modern driver assistance and active safety features like collision and road departure mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot information system, front and rear parking sensors, and speed limit information. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
4.17 axle ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
16 Speakers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wi-Fi
Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition
Emergency communication system: AcuraLink
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys
Alcantara/Leather Seat Trim
Premium audio system: ELS Studio 3D
Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy A-Spec Design
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
$41,000
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2021 Acura RDX