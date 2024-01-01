$37,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
30,175KM
Used
VIN WA1AAAFY3M2071993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
Its easy to get lost in the gorgeous, perfectly laid out interior of this 2021 Audi Q5. This 2021 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2021 Audi Q5 has gone through another batch of refinement, sporting all new components hidden away under the shapely body, and a refined interior, offering more room and excellent comfort, surrounding the passengers in a tech filled cabin that follows Audi's new interior design language. This low mileage SUV has just 30,175 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q5's trim level is Komfort 45 TFSI quattro. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Leather Seating Surfaces
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.302 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
10 Speakers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Wheels: 8.0J x 18" 5-Twin-Spoke Design
Emergency communication system: Audi connect Security and Assistance
Radio: SiriusXM Satellite
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
