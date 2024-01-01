$46,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT *302A SPORT, 5.0L V8, NAV*
2021 Ford F-150
XLT *302A SPORT, 5.0L V8, NAV*
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
60,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E53MFD02923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!
Compare at $48405 - Our Price is just $46995!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 60,000 kms. It's agate black metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E53MFD02923.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
XLT Sport Appearance Package
WHEELS: 18" CHROME-LIKE PVD
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Trim
Body-colour front & rear bumpers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
XTR PACKAGE
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Intelligent access w/push button start
Front wheel independent suspension
Body-colour door & tailgate handles
Bumpers: chrome
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
Chrome Exterior Accents
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
4G LTE
Box Side Decal
BoxLink Cargo Management System
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust
Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
Connected Built-In Navigation
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
Cargo Box Lighting
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Accent-Colour Step Bars
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2021 Ford F-150