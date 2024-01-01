$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
GT Performance Edition
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
9,881KM
Used
VIN 3FMTK4SX4NMA52840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grabber Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T995A
- Mileage 9,881 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Audio, SYNC 4, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Its modern design, sleek and muscular curves, expertly crafted interior and intuitive features are just a sample of the alluring elements. This 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 9,881 kms. It's grabber blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric Motor engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is GT Performance Edition. Experience power and performance with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition as it comes fully loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford performance bucket seats that are heated and covered with premium ActiveX material, a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring a Bang & Olufsen sound system, SYNC 4 with an enhanced navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and a sport tuned suspension. Additional upscale features include power rear liftgate, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, a 360 camera with parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Sync 4, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK4SX4NMA52840.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Adaptive suspension
9.05 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
Equipment Group 400A
360 Camera
Exterior parking camera rear
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
SiriusXM Radio w/360L
SYNC 4
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Heated Performance ActiveX Bucket Seats
WHEELS: 20" MACHINED-FACE ALUMINUM
Hybrid traction battery DC charging connector type: SAE CCS
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
