2022 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
2022 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,353KM
Used
VIN 1FTBR3U8XNKA25371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # MT0621
- Mileage 82,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Hill Start Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Streaming Audio!
Smart design gives this Ford Transit a plenty of cargo space while keeping it easy to drive and very efficient. This 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver, this Ford Transit can get it done. With a layout that was carefully designed to maximize efficiency, this cargo van is ready for the job!This van has 82,353 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Transit Cargo Van's trim level is Base. This Ford Transit Cargo van comes well equipped with large door openings to make loading and unloading your oversized cargo a breeze. You will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, a touchscreen display with streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G hotspot. Additional features include remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks, a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, rear view camera, easy to clean floors, side wind electronic stability control for added safety, hill start assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Keyless Entry, Hill Start Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Streaming Audio, Power Windows, Touchscreen.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Streaming Audio
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Exterior
Short-Arm Manual-Folding Power Adjusting Mirrors
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Auto high-beam headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vinyl Front Bucket Seats
Exterior parking camera rear
4.10 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dark Palazzo Grey Vinyl Bucket Seats
WHEELS: 16" SILVER STEEL W/SILVER HUBCAPS
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
2022 Ford Transit