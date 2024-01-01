$37,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Hyundai Tucson
N Line Low KM | Bose Sound | Remote Start
2023 Hyundai Tucson
N Line Low KM | Bose Sound | Remote Start
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$37,000
+ taxes & licensing
35,461KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JCCAE8PU179698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tw3
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U271
- Mileage 35,461 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats!
Compare at $38110 - Our Price is just $37000!
Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2023 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 35,461 kms. It's tw3 in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is N Line. For a sportier edge on top of refined luxury, opt for this Tucson N-Line and be treated to machined aluminum wheels and unique exterior styling, along with a sonorous 8-speaker Bose audio system, an express open/close glass sunroof, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and voice-activated navigation. Additional features include N-Line badged heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment and lumbar support, red upholstery stitching, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera system. Occupant safety on the road is assured, thank to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Compare at $38110 - Our Price is just $37000!
Highways, byways, urban sprawls, and remote expanses, this 2023 Hyundai Tucson does it all with ease and grace. This 2023 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2023 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2023 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 35,461 kms. It's tw3 in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is N Line. For a sportier edge on top of refined luxury, opt for this Tucson N-Line and be treated to machined aluminum wheels and unique exterior styling, along with a sonorous 8-speaker Bose audio system, an express open/close glass sunroof, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and voice-activated navigation. Additional features include N-Line badged heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment and lumbar support, red upholstery stitching, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a rearview camera system. Occupant safety on the road is assured, thank to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and rear collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.648 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Black Aluminum
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Package
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
CLOTH/LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Emergency communication system: BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription
Radio: Bose AM/FM/MP3/XM Premium Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
2023 Hyundai Tucson N Line Low KM | Bose Sound | Remote Start 35,461 KM $37,000 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson Value 45,053 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT Head-Up Display | Sunroof | Leather Heated Seats 122,662 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,000
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2023 Hyundai Tucson