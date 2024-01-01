$27,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
SR Ultra Low KM | Bose | All Weather Mats
2023 Nissan Kicks
SR Ultra Low KM | Bose | All Weather Mats
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
Sale
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
917KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5DV2PL496415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U559
- Mileage 917 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Cut through the city in the stylish Kicks that is always the center of attention. This 2023 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2023 Kicks is here for it.This low mileage SUV has just 917 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. Kick it with the SR trim for stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with fog lamps, orange accents and contrast stitching, automatic temperature control, the Nissan Intelligent Key with remote start, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, and SiriusXM. This Kicks offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning, Highbeam Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Park Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Front Pedestrian Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.93 Axle Ratio
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Sport steering wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
17" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Trim
Sport Cloth Seat Trim
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Highbeam Assist
Radio: Display Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
2023 Nissan Kicks