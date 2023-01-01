Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2009 Lexus ES 350 LEATHER/SUNROOF for sale in Milton, ON

2009 Lexus ES 350

191,235 KM

Details Features

$9,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Lexus ES 350

LEATHER/SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus ES 350

LEATHER/SUNROOF

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1702671845
  2. 1702671860
  3. 1702671860
  4. 1702671906
  5. 1702671962
  6. 1702671962
  7. 1702671935
  8. 1702671962
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
191,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHBJ46G692283621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S for sale in Milton, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 0 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL for sale in Milton, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL 188,234 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Milton, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 164,521 KM $7,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$9,550

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus ES 350