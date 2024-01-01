Menu
Excellent condition,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info

2009 Nissan Sentra

144,235 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0 Fe+

2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0 Fe+

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

144,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB61E29L696326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2009 Nissan Sentra