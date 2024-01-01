$7,950+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Sentra
2.0 Fe+
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
144,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB61E29L696326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
