2010 Nissan Sentra

102,350 KM

Details Description Features

$8,250

+ tax & licensing
$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2010 Nissan Sentra

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

102,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523487
  • VIN: 3N1AB6APXAL707899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Sunroof, Alloys,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8250 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available….Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

