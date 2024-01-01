Menu
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Milton, ON

2012 Toyota Corolla

232,190 KM

$10,200

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla

CE

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,200

+ taxes & licensing

232,190KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE6CC829562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,190 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$10,200

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2012 Toyota Corolla