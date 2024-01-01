Menu
2013 Kia Rio

$8,250 + tax & licensing

178,950 KM

Excellent condition, Accident free,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, Bluetooth,Heated seats,power Windows,Power Lock,Keyless entry,etc .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8250 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...financing available view and test drive by appointment only....please call or text for more info.

2013 Kia Rio

178,950 KM

$8,250

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio

LX+

2013 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

178,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM5A33D6805146

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, Accident free,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, Bluetooth,Heated seats,power Windows,Power Lock,Keyless entry,etc .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8250 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...financing available view and test drive by appointment only....please call or text for more info.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2013 Kia Rio