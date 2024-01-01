$8,250+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Kia Rio
LX+
2013 Kia Rio
LX+
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,250
+ taxes & licensing
178,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNADM5A33D6805146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,950 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, Accident free,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,cruise control, Bluetooth,Heated seats,power Windows,Power Lock,Keyless entry,etc .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8250 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...financing available view and test drive by appointment only....please call or text for more info.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2008 Volkswagen City Jetta 148,459 KM $6,750 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 154,798 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Yaris LE 182,352 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,250
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2013 Kia Rio