Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lincoln MKT

191,190 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Lincoln MKT

2013 Lincoln MKT

3.5L WITH ECOBOOST AWD *7 SEATS* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lincoln MKT

3.5L WITH ECOBOOST AWD *7 SEATS* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10638495
  2. 10638495
  3. 10638495
  4. 10638495
  5. 10638495
  6. 10638495
  7. 10638495
  8. 10638495
  9. 10638495
  10. 10638495
  11. 10638495
  12. 10638495
  13. 10638495
  14. 10638495
  15. 10638495
  16. 10638495
  17. 10638495
  18. 10638495
  19. 10638495
  20. 10638495
  21. 10638495
  22. 10638495
  23. 10638495
  24. 10638495
  25. 10638495
  26. 10638495
  27. 10638495
  28. 10638495
  29. 10638495
  30. 10638495
  31. 10638495
  32. 10638495
  33. 10638495
  34. 10638495
  35. 10638495
  36. 10638495
  37. 10638495
  38. 10638495
  39. 10638495
  40. 10638495
  41. 10638495
  42. 10638495
  43. 10638495
  44. 10638495
  45. 10638495
  46. 10638495
  47. 10638495
  48. 10638495
  49. 10638495
  50. 10638495
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10638495
  • Stock #: A2373
  • VIN: 2LMHJ5AT2DBL50501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2373
  • Mileage 191,190 KM

Vehicle Description

*7 PASSENGERS*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Lincoln MKT 3.5L With V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. White on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, DVD, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Sony Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, Push to Start, Tow Hitch, Blind Spot Indicator, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Lincoln MKT 3.5...
 191,190 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus TITA...
 149,260 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 118,820 KM
$24,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory