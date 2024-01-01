$11,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Ford Escape
SE 2.0 ECO 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH CHROME
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$11,595
+ taxes & licensing
164,710KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G98EUE16061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2570
- Mileage 164,710 KM
Vehicle Description
*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 4WD 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
2014 Ford Escape