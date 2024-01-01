Menu
*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 4WD 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2014 Ford Escape

164,710 KM

$11,595

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

SE 2.0 ECO 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH CHROME

2014 Ford Escape

SE 2.0 ECO 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH CHROME

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,595

+ taxes & licensing

164,710KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G98EUE16061

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2570
  • Mileage 164,710 KM

*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 4WD 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Interior, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.



Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$11,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Ford Escape