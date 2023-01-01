Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

154,890 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

154,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10351020
  • VIN: ML32A4HJ4EH011153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained , power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,....Two set of tires....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

