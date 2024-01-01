Menu
*BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES*DIESEL*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*2nd WINTER ON ALLOYS* Very Clean AWD 35i BMW X5 Diesel xDrive 3.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Front & Back Parking Sensors, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio System, Heated Steering Wheels, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2015 BMW X5

166,700 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5

35i DIESEL 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING PANO ROOF PARKING SENSORS

2015 BMW X5

35i DIESEL 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING PANO ROOF PARKING SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,700KM
Used
VIN 5UXKS4C54F0N12322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2577
  • Mileage 166,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
New Tires

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Extra Set of Tires
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2015 BMW X5