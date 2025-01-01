$16,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 RAM 1500
Longhorn
2015 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
221,325KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PM8FS680040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,eco diesel,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....12 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $16960 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO
8215 LAWSON ROAD
MILTON ONTARIO
RELIANCE AUTO
8215 LAWSON ROAD
MILTON ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus 101,352 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson L 188,325 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima EX 144,325 KM $7,850 + tax & lic
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2015 RAM 1500