*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Front, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Sport Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 Hyundai Elantra

143,540 KM

$12,595

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED SEAT & STEERING BLUETOOTH

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED SEAT & STEERING BLUETOOTH

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

143,540KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF4HU249371

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2538
  • Mileage 143,540 KM

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Front, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Sport Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Extra Set of Tires
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Hyundai Elantra