$12,595+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED SEAT & STEERING BLUETOOTH
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED SEAT & STEERING BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$12,595
+ taxes & licensing
143,540KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF4HU249371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2538
- Mileage 143,540 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Front, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Sport Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Extra Set of Tires
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Quick Links
2017 Hyundai Elantra