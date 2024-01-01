Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer se Limited for sale in Milton, ON

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

190,235 KM

Details Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

se Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

se Limited

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1713044510
  2. 1713044510
  3. 1713044510
  4. 1713044510
  5. 1713044510
  6. 1713044510
  7. 1713044510
  8. 1713044510
  9. 1713044510
  10. 1713044510
  11. 1713044510
  12. 1713044510
  13. 1713044510
  14. 1713044510
  15. 1713044510
  16. 1713044510
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
190,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U2FUXHU601650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer se Limited for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer se Limited 190,235 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT 171,347 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Kia Sportage LX 168,325 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer