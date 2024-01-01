$10,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
se Limited
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
190,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32U2FUXHU601650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,235 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Reliance Auto Inc
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Quick Links
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer