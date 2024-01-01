Menu
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Volkswagen GTI 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl Sedan with 6 Speed Manual/Shift Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

www automotoinc ca

2017 Volkswagen Golf

158,690 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

GTI S 2.0T 6Speed CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

2017 Volkswagen Golf

GTI S 2.0T 6Speed CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,690KM
Used
VIN 3VWYT7AU8HM025013

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2569
  • Mileage 158,690 KM

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Volkswagen GTI 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl Sedan with 6 Speed Manual/Shift Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Volkswagen Golf